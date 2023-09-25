News & Insights

S.Korean shares fall on rate outlook concerns, China worries

Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

September 25, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Cynthia Kim for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as investors gauged the U.S. Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer stance on interest rates, while Chinese developer Evergrande's unit reportedly failing to repay an onshore bond also weighed on sentiment.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 24.64 points, or 0.99%, to 2,471.12 by 00:49 GMT.

** Uncertainty around the Fed rate outlook, including a potential hike by year-end and expectations for fewer cuts next year, pushed the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR to a 16-year high.

** Evergrande unit missed payments on 4 billion yuan ($547.12 million) onshore bond, Bloomberg News reported.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.72% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.71%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 0.84%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS shed 1.35% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS lost 0.85%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were down 2.42% and down 2.01%, respectively.

** Of the total 923 traded issues, 216 shares advanced, while 652 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 9.6 billion won ($7.16 million) on the main board on Tuesday.

** The won was down 0.25% at 1,339.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was down 0.1% at 1,339.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was at 1,337.7.

** The KOSPI has risen 10.50% so far this year, but lost 3.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.09 point to 102.96.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.4 basis points to 3.913%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.2 basis points to 4.079%.

($1 = 7.3110 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 1,341.0700 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

