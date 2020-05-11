S.Korean shares fall on coronavirus resurgence fears

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell nearly 1% on Tuesday amid growing fears of a coronavirus resurgence as more countries start easing restrictions, while increasing Sino-U.S. trade tensions also weighed on investor sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 17.90 points, or 0.92%, to 1,917.50 by 0208 GMT.

** Wuhan reported its first cluster of coronavirus infections since a lockdown on the Chinese city was lifted a month ago, stoking concerns of a wider resurgence, while the reproduction rate for the pandemic in Germany remained above the critical threshold of 1 on Monday.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said he opposed renegotiating the U.S.-China "Phase 1" trade deal after a Chinese state-run newspaper reported some government advisers in Beijing were urging fresh talks and possibly invalidating the agreement.

** South Korea reported 27 new coronavirus cases, bringing the national tally to 10,936.

** Stock prices fell in line with Asian peers and U.S. futures, as worries of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic dampened hopes of a recovery in economic activity, Bookook Securities analyst Lee Won said.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 109.1 billion won ($88.91 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,227.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.57% lower than its previous close at 1,220.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,227.1 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,225.9.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.01%.

** The KOSPI has fallen 12.75% so far this year, but gained 20.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 415.52 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 121.

** The won has lost 5.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 111.94. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 0.911%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.437%. ($1 = 1,227.1100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

