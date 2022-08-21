S.Korean shares fall for fourth session on policy tightening woes, won drops

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week lower on Monday, as global inflation and monetary tightening concerns weighed on sentiment. The Korean won hit a more than 13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 20.17 points, or 0.81%, at 2,472.52 as of 0124, after falling as much as 1.43% to its lowest intraday level since Aug. 3.

** The index was set to fall for a fourth straight session, its longest losing streak since early July.

** Most sectors lost, except inflation-benefiting ones, after high inflation data from the eurozone and the UK, said Shinhan Financial Investment analyst Choi Yoo-june.

** The market was in a wait-and-see mood ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole central bankers' symposium and the Bank of Korea's monetary policy meeting this week.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.48% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.24%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution inched down by 0.22%.

** Of the total traded issues of 930 on the benchmark index, 163 gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 32.3 billion won ($24.14 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.90% lower at 1,338.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after touching the lowest since April 29, 2009 at 1338.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.1% at 1,337.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,336.7.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.21 point to 104.87.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 3.257%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.7 basis points to 3.369%. ($1 = 1,337.7700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

