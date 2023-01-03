S.Korean shares fall for fourth session on institutional selling pressure

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares extended losses to a fourth session on Tuesday, weighed down by institutional investor selling around the beginning of a New Year. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 ended down 6.99 points, or 0.31%, at 2,218.68, marking the lowest close since Oct. 21, 2022.

** The index had fallen 2% in intraday trading before it recovered most of the losses tracking gains in Chinese stocks.

** China's factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December than in November, according to a private sector survey, but the survey result was better than analysts' expectations.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank governor said the bank will do its best to ensure a soft landing for the economy amid significant internal and external uncertainty.

** Institutional investors were net sellers of shares worth 355.6 billion won ($279.54 million), while foreigners bought a net 43.8 billion won worth of shares.

** "It is estimated that institutional investors still have some 750 billion won worth of shares to clear off from their dividend-related purchases near the end of last year," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.18%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.13%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 1.23%.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 343 shares gained.

** The won ended onshore trade KRW=KFTC at 1,271.0 per dollar, 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,272.6.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.37 point to 103.70.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 12.4 basis points to 3.659%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 15.2 basis points to 3.661%.

($1 = 1,272.0900 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

