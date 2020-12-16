S.Korean shares fall as virus worries overshadow U.S. stimulus hopes

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday as the country's daily virus infections touched near their highest level since pandemic began, outweighing optimism around central banks' policy support and hopes of a U.S. stimulus package.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** South Korea reported 1,014 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday midnight, a day after marking the biggest daily increase of 1,078 new cases.

** By 0132 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 15.89 points, or 0.57%, to 2,755.90.

** Local coronavirus wave is weighing on investor sentiment, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting result came in just as expected, said Shin Joong-ho, an analyst at eBest Investment & Securities.

** The Fed said it would stick with its policy of low interest rates, while legislators moved closer to agreeing on an additional $900 billion of COVID-19 aid, including $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits.

** South Korea's central bank said it has agreed to renew an existing currency swap agreement with the Fed by another six months to at least Sept. 30, 2021.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 204.0 billion won ($186.69 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,092.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.13%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,092.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,091.7.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 111.43.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 0.994%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 1.719%. ($1 = 1,092.7400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

