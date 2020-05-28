S.Korean shares fall as U.S.-China tensions heighten, domestic factory output shrinks

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday as U.S.-China tensions heightened after Beijing voted for a new security law on Hong Kong and domestic factory output in April contracted at its sharpest pace in more than a decade. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI fell 7.66 points, or 0.38%, to 2,020.88 as of 0204 GMT. For the week, the index is set to gain 2.58%.

** U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will give a news conference on China on Friday, as his administration moves to pressure Beijing over its treatment of Hong Kong.

** South Korea's factory output shrank at its sharpest pace in more than 11 years in April, official data showed on Friday, as a spike in the number of coronavirus infections and lockdown measures across the world decimated global demand.

** Stock prices fell mainly on worries about Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong, while a recent spike in domestic coronavirus cases also added to investors' angst, said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 140.8 billion won ($113.78 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.13% higher at 1,238.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,238.2 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,237.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 112.21.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 0.794%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.338%. ($1 = 1,237.5300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

