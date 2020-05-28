US Markets

S.Korean shares fall as U.S.-China tensions heighten, domestic factory output shrinks

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

South Korean shares fell on Friday as U.S.-China tensions heightened after Beijing voted for a new security law on Hong Kong and domestic factory output in April contracted at its sharpest pace in more than a decade. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday as U.S.-China tensions heightened after Beijing voted for a new security law on Hong Kong and domestic factory output in April contracted at its sharpest pace in more than a decade. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI fell 7.66 points, or 0.38%, to 2,020.88 as of 0204 GMT. For the week, the index is set to gain 2.58%.

** U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will give a news conference on China on Friday, as his administration moves to pressure Beijing over its treatment of Hong Kong.

** South Korea's factory output shrank at its sharpest pace in more than 11 years in April, official data showed on Friday, as a spike in the number of coronavirus infections and lockdown measures across the world decimated global demand.

** Stock prices fell mainly on worries about Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong, while a recent spike in domestic coronavirus cases also added to investors' angst, said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 140.8 billion won ($113.78 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.13% higher at 1,238.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,238.2 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,237.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 112.21.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 0.794%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.338%. ($1 = 1,237.5300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular