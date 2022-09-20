S.Korean shares fall ahead of Fed outcome; bond yields jump

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield hits decade-high

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday to their lowest in more than two months as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting outcome. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield jumped to a decade-high.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 21.81 points, or 0.92%, at 2,346.04 as of 0212 GMT, after falling as much as 1.05% to hit the lowest intraday level since July 15.

** Investors expect the U.S. Fed to raise interest rates by at least 75 basis points in its September meeting result later in the day.

** "Rather than the rate hike itself, the Fed's policy stance will be more important because it may be interpreted in different ways, so uncertainties are high for the stock market," said Seo Jung-hun, analyst at Samsung Securities.

** South Korea's central bank denied a local online media report on Wednesday that a currency swap arrangement with the Fed would be announced as early as this week.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.08% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.36%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up by 0.21%.

** Of the total 929 traded issues, less than a third advanced.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 159.9 billion won ($114.74 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,393.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.1% at 1,393.6 per dollar.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 points to 102.74.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 7.9 basis points to 3.868%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.9 basis points to 3.889%, hitting the highest since mid-April 2012. ($1 = 1,393.5900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

