S.Korean shares fall after Fed chair remarks; won falls below 1,300-mark

* KOSPI under volatile trade, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won hits 13-year low against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield drops

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell amid volatile trade on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair acknowledged the possibility of global economic recession. The Korean won fell below 1,300 per dollar for the first time in 13 years, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 6.28 points, or 0.27%, to 2,336.53 as of 0212 GMT. The index rose as much as 0.79% in early trade, but then reversed course to fall as much as 0.95%.

** The Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank is not trying to engineer a recession to stop inflation, but at the same time acknowledged that it is "certainly a possibility."

** Investors took Powell's remarks in a positive way, but the mood remained cautious as there are still events left around the U.S. monetary policy, said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday that the authorities would work to minimise adverse impact from a weakening won and take steps to stabilise the foreign exchange market if necessary.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.35% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.06%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.62%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 142.8 billion won ($109.76 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.27% lower at 1,300.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting the lowest since July 14, 2009 at 1302.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.3% at 1,300.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,299.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 points to 103.57.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.0 basis points to 3.498%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 8.3 basis points to 3.620%. ($1 = 1,300.9900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.