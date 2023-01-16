S.Korean shares fall after 9-day rally; focus on BOJ meet, U.S. earnings

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell slightly on Tuesday, after rallying for nine straight sessions, with investors also turning cautious about the Japanese central bank's policy decision as well as U.S. corporate earnings.

** The won also weakened, while the benchmark bond yield edged higher.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 10.93 points, or 0.46%, to 2,388.93 as of 0201 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS traded flat and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.58%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 1.77%.

** Of the total 931 issues traded, 293 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 57.7 billion won ($46.54 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,240.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, down 0.43%.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,239.3 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,237.6.

** The KOSPI has risen 6.82% so far this year, but lost 1.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has gained 1.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.04 point to 104.55.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 3.451%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 3.393%.

($1 = 1,239.9100 won)

