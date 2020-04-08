S.Korean shares fall 1% as investors doubt pandemic slowdown, oil price recovery

Contributor
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

KOSPI drops nearly 1%

Foreigners net sellers for 25 straight sessions

Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell nearly 1% on Wednesday after two straight sessions of sharp gains, as investors cast doubt on an impending slowdown of the coronavirus pandemic and fretted over the uncertainty of a recovery in oil prices. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI .KS11 closed down 16.46 points, or 0.90%, to 1,807.14. It has fallen 17.77% so far this year.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 134.2 billion won ($110.01 million) worth of shares on the main board, extending the selloff to a 25th session. They sold around 13.6 trillion won ($11.15 billion) during the period.

** Even as medical teams struggled to save gravely ill coronavirus patients and deaths hit new highs, the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations seemed to be levelling off in New York state, Governor of New York said on Tuesday.

** Iran's Oil Minister said his country does not agree with holding any OPEC+ meeting in the absence of a clear proposal and expected outcome from such talks for the oil market, according to a letter sent to OPEC and seen by Reuters.

** Equity prices will continue to rise and fall for a while under persisting pressure from fears over economic fallout, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** South Korea reported 53 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 10,384.

** South Korea's president said on Wednesday the government will make an additional 36 trillion won ($29.51 billion) worth of cheap loans available for exporters hit by the coronavirus.

** The won closed trading at 1,220.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,221.2. It has lost 5.3% against dollar so far this year.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,220.2 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,219.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.07 points to 111.47.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.037%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.0 basis points to 1.520%.

($1 = 1,219.8900 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Jihoon.Lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters