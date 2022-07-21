S.Korean shares eye best week in nearly six months

* KOSPI falls but set for best week since early Feb

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield drops

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were set on Friday for their best week in nearly six months, even as markets slipped for the day weighed down by weakness in chipmakers. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI had fallen 12.45 points, or 0.52%, to 2,396.71 by 0114 GMT after two straight sessions of gains.

** The index has gained nearly 3% so far this week and is set for its best weekly performance since early February.

** Snap Inc on Thursday painted a grim picture of the effects of a weakening economy on social media and declined to make a forecast in "incredibly challenging" conditions.

** It stoked worries about the earnings of big tech companies next week, weakened investor sentiment for the semiconductor industry, and fuelled recession concerns, said Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.32% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.46%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.79%.

** Of the total traded issues of 922 on the benchmark KOSPI, the number of advancing shares was 331.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 34.3 billion won ($26.15 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,312.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.35% from its previous close.

** For the week, the currency has gained more than 1% and is on track for its best week since early June.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.4% at 1,311.8 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,310.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.23 point to 104.88.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 7.2 basis points to 3.222%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.0 basis points to 3.304%. ($1 = 1,311.7500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

