S.Korean shares extend losses as investors await U.S. Fed decision

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won flat against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield inches up

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week lower, as cautious sentiment prevailed ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting, where the U.S. central bank is likely to hike its interest rate. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield traded flat.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 13.81 points, or 0.58%, to 2,368.97, as of 0140 GMT on Monday, extending losses to a fourth straight session. The index was poised to end the session at its lowest level since July 15.

** The U.S. Fed is scheduled to hold its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, with investors expecting another rate hike of at least 75 basis points.

** "The market is falling amid caution over the meeting, but it is more likely to turn out as an event that eases uncertainties," said Kim Seok-hwan, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.07%, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.55%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 4.74%.

** Of the total traded issues of 927, the number of shares that climbed stood at only 223.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 95.5 billion won ($68.77 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,387.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , flat from its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.3% at 1,388.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,387.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 103.57.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.8 basis point to 3.773%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 1.0 basis point to 3.782%.

($1 = 1,388.6200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.