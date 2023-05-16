S.Korean shares extend gains, US debt ceiling talks weigh

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a third session on Wednesday as investors snapped up beaten-down stocks, while uncertainties surrounding U.S. debt ceiling talks weighed on sentiment.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 13.76 points, or 0.55%, to 2,494.00, as of 0218 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.15% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 1.33%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 2.22%.

** Of the total 929 issues traded, 533 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 115.9 billion won ($87.74 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,339.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,338.6.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,338.3 per dollar, up 0.3% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,335.8.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.52% so far this year, and gained 0.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 5.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.09 point to 104.99.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 3.273%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 3.330%. ($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.