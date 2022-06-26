S.Korean shares extend gains on Wall Street strength, won jumps

* KOSPI rises 1.5%, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week more than 1% higher on Monday, as investors continued buying over-sold stocks tracking Wall Street's strength. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 34.69 points, or 1.47%, to 2,401.29 as of 0118 GMT, extending gains to a second straight session, after jumping 2.26% on Friday.

** The rally is unlikely to continue throughout the week as economic growth is slowing, but not yet to the point of stopping the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that investors are eyeing economic indicators with the focus on economic recession.

** South Korea's finance minister said on Sunday he did not see the won's recent weakness below 1,300 per dollar as a sign of economic crisis, while reaffirming that authorities will take market stabilising measures if volatility increases in the currency market.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.86% and peer SK Hynix jumped 3.28%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.62%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 46.2 billion won ($35.82 million) on the main board, set to snap a six-day selling streak.

** Of the total 926 traded issues on KOSPI, 775 gained.

** The won was quoted at 1,292.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.46% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.2% at 1,285.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,285.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.15 points to 103.34.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.5 basis points to 3.571%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.1 basis points to 3.693%. ($1 = 1,289.6600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.