S.Korean shares extend gains as US debt-limit talks progress

Credit: REUTERS/SOO-HYEON KIM

May 17, 2023 — 09:48 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed for a fourth straight session on Thursday as risk appetite improved on optimism around the U.S. debt-limit negotiations, with chip and auto sectors leading the gains.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 7.72 points, or 0.31%, at 2,502.38, as of 0113 GMT.

** U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default.

** "Financial stocks strengthened on eased risks of U.S. regional bank troubles, and semiconductor stocks on hopes for artificial intelligence-related technologies," said analyst Seo Sang-young at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The Korea Exchange Bank Equity Index .KRXBANK rose 0.36%, with stocks of all four South Korea's major financial groups trading in black.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS rose 1.23% and 1.20%, respectively, tracking the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index's .SOX overnight jump.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers advanced, but battery makers, online platform operators and biopharmaceutical manufacturers declined.

** Of the total 925 issues traded, 497 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 169.9 billion won ($128.62 million), extending their buying streak to a third session.

** The won was quoted at 1,333.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.32% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.11 point to 104.88.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 3.4 basis points to 3.307%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 3.7 basis points to 3.355%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

