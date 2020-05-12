S.Korean shares end lower on coronavirus resurgence worries
KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares closed lower on Tuesday as worries grew about a second wave of COVID-19 infections at home and in several other countries amid their efforts to re-open economies. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The KOSPI .KS11 ended 13.23 points, or 0.68%, lower at 1,922.17.
** South Korea, which reported 27 new cases on Tuesday, is staring at a possible second wave of infections after easing restrictions last week, as more than 100 cases have been linked to nightclubs at Seoul's biggest COVID-19 clusters.
** Concerns of a wider resurgence rose after the central Chinese city of Wuhan reported its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the city was lifted a month ago.
** In Germany, the reproduction rate for the COVID-19 pandemic remained above the critical threshold of 1 with an estimated value of 1.07 on Monday.
** Market seemed to be driven by coronavirus issues as investors were focusing mainly on the possibility of a resurgence, Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young said.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 264.9 billion won ($216.23 million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won closed trading at 1,224.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.35% lower than its previous close at 1,220.5.
** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,225.0 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,224.8.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 1.07%. Japanese stocks .N225 fell 0.12%.
** The KOSPI has fallen 12.54% so far this year, but gained 20.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume was 783.91 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 192.
** The won has lost 5.6% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.15 point to 112.00.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 0.889%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.7 basis points to 1.424%.
($1 = 1,225.0800 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.