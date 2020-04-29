S.Korean shares end higher on surprise factory output data

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, ending the month with the sharpest monthly gain in 11 years, as its factory output unexpectedly rose, while higher oil prices also aided sentiment.

** The KOSPI .KS11 closed up 13.47 points, or 0.70%, at 1,947.56. The index rose 10.99% in April, the sharpest monthly gain since July 2009. The country's financial markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.

** Stock prices gained on solid factory data and a surge of U.S. futures and oil prices, Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young said, adding that further gains were capped as investors stayed cautious ahead of holidays.

** While South Korea's March factory output jumped by the most in 11 years on higher demand due to factory shutdowns in China, oil prices rose as U.S. stockpiles rose less-than-expected and nations moved to ease restrictions.

** South Korea, which recorded nine new coronavirus cases, saw its business confidence dropping to its worst on record, while its vice finance minister has said its monthly trade balance reading could swing to a deficit in April for the first time since 2012.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 233.7 billion won ($191.86 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading at 1,218.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.57% higher than its previous close at 1,225.2.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,218.3 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,217.9.

** The KOSPI has fallen 11.38% so far this year.

** The trading volume was 1,968.12 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 570.

** The won has lost 5.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.13 point to 111.64.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 1.005%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.7 basis points to 1.516%.

($1 = 1,218.0800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

