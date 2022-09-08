S.Korean shares end higher; mark fourth straight weekly loss

Contributor
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday, rebounding from a seven-week low as the dollar's strength took a pause, but the benchmark index posted a weekly loss. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday, rebounding from a seven-week low as the dollar's strength took a pause, but the benchmark index posted a weekly loss. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI .KS11 ended up 7.82 points, or 0.33%, at 2,384.28, rebounding from the previous session's close at the lowest since July 19.

** For the week, the KOSPI shed 1.04%, and marked a fourth consecutive weekly loss.

** South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Friday through next Monday for local holidays.

** The local market's rebounding momentum was weaker than its Asian peers, as investors took a cautious approach against uncertainties over the holiday weekend, said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.71% while peer SK Hynix 000660.KS ended flat.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS fell 0.31%, but its parent LG Chem 051910.KS jumped 3.37%, while Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS gained 3.07% and 2.71%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 651.4 billion won ($471.54 million) on the main board. For the week, they sold 1.3 trillion won worth of shares, snapping a nine-week buying streak.

** The won ended 0.25% higher at 1,380.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, after five sessions of losses to its weakest in more than 13 years.

** The currency lost 1.32% for the week, marking its fifth straight weekly loss.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted down 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,379.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 jumped 0.39 point to 104.04 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped by 11.5 basis points to 3.570%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 8.1 basis points to 3.655%.

($1 = 1,381.4400 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters