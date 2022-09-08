S.Korean shares end higher; mark fourth straight weekly loss

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday, rebounding from a seven-week low as the dollar's strength took a pause, but the benchmark index posted a weekly loss. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI .KS11 ended up 7.82 points, or 0.33%, at 2,384.28, rebounding from the previous session's close at the lowest since July 19.

** For the week, the KOSPI shed 1.04%, and marked a fourth consecutive weekly loss.

** South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Friday through next Monday for local holidays.

** The local market's rebounding momentum was weaker than its Asian peers, as investors took a cautious approach against uncertainties over the holiday weekend, said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.71% while peer SK Hynix 000660.KS ended flat.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS fell 0.31%, but its parent LG Chem 051910.KS jumped 3.37%, while Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS gained 3.07% and 2.71%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 651.4 billion won ($471.54 million) on the main board. For the week, they sold 1.3 trillion won worth of shares, snapping a nine-week buying streak.

** The won ended 0.25% higher at 1,380.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, after five sessions of losses to its weakest in more than 13 years.

** The currency lost 1.32% for the week, marking its fifth straight weekly loss.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted down 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,379.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 jumped 0.39 point to 104.04 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped by 11.5 basis points to 3.570%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 8.1 basis points to 3.655%.

($1 = 1,381.4400 won)

