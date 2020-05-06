S.Korean shares end higher as many nations ease lockdowns

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Wednesday as upbeat sentiment following several countries' decision to ease coronavirus-led restrictions and gradually re-open their economies outweighed worries over simmering U.S.-China tensions.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI .KS11 closed up 33.39 points, or 1.76%, at 1,928.76. The market was closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

** Stock prices rose on hopes of re-opening of economies and higher oil prices overnight despite persisting worries about U.S.-China tensions and a recession, Bookook Securities’ analyst Lee Won said.

** Italy and the United States were among many nations that eased lockdowns this week. South Korea, which reported two new cases, also relaxed social distancing rules and allowed a phased re-opening of businesses.

** The country's central bank said it is suspending auctions of U.S. dollars from the currency swap deal with the Federal Reserve as market conditions had begun to stabilise.

** U.S. President Donald Trump urged China to be transparent about the origins of the new coronavirus amid his administration weighing tariffs on Beijing.

** Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee, embroiled in a bribery scandal, on Wednesday apologised for the controversial succession plan and said he will not hand over management rights to his children at the family-controlled conglomerate. Shares of Samsung Electronics 005930.KS closed up 1.44%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 308.7 billion won ($252.61 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading at 1,222.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.57% higher than its previous close at 1,229.1.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= kept little changed at 1,222.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,221.8.

** The KOSPI has fallen 12.24% so far this year, but gained 19.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 1,063.64 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 694.

** The won has lost 5.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.02 point to 111.77.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 0.961%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 1.507%.

($1 = 1,222.0400 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.