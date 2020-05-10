S.Korean shares edge higher, tracking Wall Street's gains

South Korean shares edged higher on Monday, in line with Wall Street that rose after April job losses in the United States were fewer than feared, while more hopes of a global recovery due to countries restarting economies also aided sentiment.

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* The Korean won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI rose 3.53 points, or 0.18%, to 1,949.35 by 0231 GMT.

** While the U.S. economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April, compared with a Reuters poll forecast of 22 million, three important states for U.S. manufacturing were taking steps to allow factories and some businesses to resume work.

** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 35 new coronavirus cases and warned of a second wave as infections rebounded to a one-month high.

** Stock prices tracked Wall Street's rally on employment data that came in better than expected, said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that a rebound in new cases in South Korea did weigh on sentiment but did not have direct impact on equities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 33.2 billion won ($27.30 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,215.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.33% higher than its previous close at 1,219.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,215.9 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,215.1.

** The KOSPI has fallen 11.30% so far this year, but gained 31.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 311.58 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 352.

** The won has lost 4.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 111.90.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis point to 0.919%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 1.454%. ($1 = 1,215.9000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

