S.Korean shares edge higher, tracking Wall Street's gains

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged higher on Monday, in line with Wall Street that rose after April job losses in the United States were fewer than feared, while more hopes of a global recovery due to countries restarting economies also aided sentiment.

* The Korean won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI rose 3.53 points, or 0.18%, to 1,949.35 by 0231 GMT.

** While the U.S. economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April, compared with a Reuters poll forecast of 22 million, three important states for U.S. manufacturing were taking steps to allow factories and some businesses to resume work.

** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 35 new coronavirus cases and warned of a second wave as infections rebounded to a one-month high.

** Stock prices tracked Wall Street's rally on employment data that came in better than expected, said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that a rebound in new cases in South Korea did weigh on sentiment but did not have direct impact on equities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 33.2 billion won ($27.30 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,215.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.33% higher than its previous close at 1,219.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,215.9 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,215.1.

** The KOSPI has fallen 11.30% so far this year, but gained 31.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 311.58 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 352.

** The won has lost 4.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 111.90.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis point to 0.919%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 1.454%. ($1 = 1,215.9000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

