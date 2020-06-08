S.Korean shares ease after 7 days of gains, investors cautious ahead of Fed meeting

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares inched lower on Tuesday after seven straight sessions of gains as investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting. The Korean won hit a three-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 4.11 points, or 0.19%, to 2,180.18 by 0226 GMT.

** Samsung Electronics gained as much as 2.9% while other Samsung Group affiliates also rose, after a South Korean court denied an arrest warrant request for the group's heir Jay Y. Lee over accusations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

** Shares of defence-related firms surged after North Korea said it would close lines of communication at an inter-Korean liaison office and hotlines between the two militaries and presidential offices.

** Downward pressure eased after the surprise recovery in U.S. employment, but investors are cautious ahead of the Fed meeting amid doubts over whether it will provide additional policy support, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 71.3 billion won ($59.48 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.58% higher at 1,197.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , rising above 1,200 for the first time since March 12.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.35% lower at 1,198.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,198.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.10 point to 112.00.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2 basis points to 0.884%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4 basis points to 1.417%. ($1 = 1,198.8000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

