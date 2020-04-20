S.Korean shares drop sharply on oil price plunge, sluggish trade data

* KOSPI plunges 2.6%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won falls sharply versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell 2.6% on Tuesday as investor sentiment dampened following a sharp plunge in U.S. oil prices and sluggish trade data. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 49.73 points, or 2.62%, to 1,848.02 as of 0240 GMT.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 310.7 billion won ($250.64 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** U.S. crude oil futures collapsed below $0 on Monday for the first time in history, amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut, ending the day at a stunning minus $37.63 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil.

** South Korean exports plunged nearly 27% in the first 20 days of April as the coronavirus pandemic paralysed global manufacturing activity and crushed consumer demand.

** A report that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in "grave danger" after a surgery also weighed on sentiment, but South Korea's Yonhap news agency later said he was not seriously ill citing a government official.

** The country reported nine new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 10,683.

** Stock prices seemed more vulnerable to downward pressures after last week's sharp rebound, said Suh Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** The won was quoted at 1,238.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 1.46% lower than its previous close at 1,220.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,239.3 per dollar, down 1.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,237.0.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 749.88 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 57. ** The won has lost 6.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell as much as 0.37 points, the steepest fall in its history.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.1 basis points to 1.073%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.3 basis points to 1.500%. ($1 = 1,239.6500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.