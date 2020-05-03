S.Korean shares drop on U.S.-China tensions, grim domestic factory data

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tumbled on Monday, as sentiment took a beating from rising U.S.-China tensions over the new coronavirus' origin and bleak domestic factory readings. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 36.98 points, or 1.90%, to 1,910.58 by 0212 GMT. The index has fallen 13.06% so far this year.

** U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory.

** South Korea's factories were ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak in April, as worldwide lockdowns sent activity tumbling at its sharpest pace since the global financial crisis.

** South Korea will further relax social distancing rules from May 6, allowing a phased re-opening of businesses, as the nation has largely managed to bring the virus outbreak under control, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday.

** The country reported eight new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,801.

** Local equities were being weighed down by rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. He added that stock prices could ease in May after a more than 10% gain in the previous month. ** North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not undergo surgery during almost three weeks of absence from public life, a South Korean official said on Sunday. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 482.4 billion won ($392.99 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,227.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.77% lower than its previous close at 1,218.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,227.5 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,226.7. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 660.83 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 311. ** The won has lost 5.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 111.73. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 0.983%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.514%. ($1 = 1,227.5200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

