S.Korean shares drop on record trade deficit, inflation woes

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the month with a 2% slump on Thursday, with risk appetite being battered by concerns of aggressive monetary tightening by global policymakers and as domestic trade deficit widened to a record amount.

** The Korean won weakened nearly 1% against the U.S. dollar, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 40.71 points, or 1.65%, at 2,431.34, as of 0141 GMT, after falling as much as 2% in early session.

** A U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday the United States will need to raise interest rates somewhat above 4% by early next year and then hold them there in order to bring inflation back down. Meanwhile, inflation rose to another record high in the euro zone, fanning concerns of aggressive rate hikes in major economies.

** South Korea's export growth slowed in August but imports accelerated, widening the trade deficit to a record amount and adding downside pressure on the won.

** Adding to investors' cautious stance were uncertainties of U.S. employment with data due this week and its officials speaking in a stronger tone, said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.84% and peer SK Hynix lost 2.84%, tracking semiconductors' weakness on Wall Street. Battery maker LG Energy Solution was down 0.32%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 237.3 billion won ($175.78 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,349.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.90% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.7% at 1,350.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,349.6.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.23 points to 103.25.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.0 basis points to 3.749%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 3.9 basis points to 3.786%.

($1 = 1,349.9700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

