S.Korean shares drop nearly 2% as growth concerns resurface

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI falls nearly 2, snapping 3-day rise

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield edges up

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell nearly 2% on Wednesday, snapping a three-session gaining streak, as concerns of economic slowdown from high inflation and monetary tightening resurfaced. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield edged higher.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 41.63 points, or 1.72%, at 2,380.46 by 0118 GMT, after falling as much as 1.92% in early trade.

** Worries of "stagflation," which had been rather indirect until recently, solidified as economic indicators such as U.S. consumer confidence showed signs of a slowdown, said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** Both in the United States and South Korea, consumer confidence fell sharply in June amid worries about high inflation.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix fell 1.85% and 2.10%, respectively, tracking a sharp drop of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index overnight.

** LG Energy Solution lost 4.14% after the battery maker said it will re-evaluate its investment plan for a standalone Arizona battery factory due to the current U.S. economic environment.

** Of the total traded issues of 923 on the benchmark KOSPI, 181 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 57.7 billion won ($44.69 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,291.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.63%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,290.3.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 103.36.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 3.571%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 3.675%.

($1 = 1,291.0800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters