S.Korean shares drop nearly 2% as growth concerns resurface

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell nearly 2% on Wednesday, snapping a three-session gaining streak, as concerns of economic slowdown from high inflation and monetary tightening resurfaced. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield edged higher.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 41.63 points, or 1.72%, at 2,380.46 by 0118 GMT, after falling as much as 1.92% in early trade.

** Worries of "stagflation," which had been rather indirect until recently, solidified as economic indicators such as U.S. consumer confidence showed signs of a slowdown, said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** Both in the United States and South Korea, consumer confidence fell sharply in June amid worries about high inflation.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix fell 1.85% and 2.10%, respectively, tracking a sharp drop of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index overnight.

** LG Energy Solution lost 4.14% after the battery maker said it will re-evaluate its investment plan for a standalone Arizona battery factory due to the current U.S. economic environment.

** Of the total traded issues of 923 on the benchmark KOSPI, 181 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 57.7 billion won ($44.69 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,291.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.63%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,290.3.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 103.36.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 3.571%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 3.675%.

($1 = 1,291.0800 won)

