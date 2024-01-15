S.Korean shares drop nearly 1% on global rates outlook jitters

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as investors gauged lacklustre trading across Europe after European Central Bank officials pushed back against expectations for rapid interest rate cuts this year.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 20.67 points, or 0.82%, at 2,505.32 by 0155 GMT.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.22% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.49%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS climbed 0.25%.

** Europe's STOXX 600 index.STOXX was last down 0.5%, while euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday after ECB officials said cutting interest rates too fast may prove self-defeating.

** Investors will also be listening closely to Federal Reserve's influential Christopher Waller, whose dovish turn in late November helped to send markets soaring. FEDWATCH

** Shares of Hyundai Motor 005380.KS shed 0.27% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS lost 0.33%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS climbed 0.8% and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS slipped nearly 1%.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 187 shares advanced, while 684 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 73.8 billion won on the main board on Tuesday.

** The won was quoted at 1,327.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.57% lower than its previous close at 1,320.2.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,328.2 per dollar, down 0.6% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,325.4.

** The KOSPI has fallen 5.65% so far this year, and gained 0.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.14 point to 105.03.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.9 basis points to 3.247%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 3.7 basis points to 3.327%.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.