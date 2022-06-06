S.Korean shares drop as inflation woes, firmer U.S. yields weigh

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday with trade resuming after a long weekend, tracking losses in Wall Street, as worries about persistent inflation pushed U.S. bond yields higher. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 36.77 points, or 1.38%, at 2,633.88, as of 0314 GMT.

** U.S. shares fell while South Korean markets were on holidays so the Kospi is catching up on that, and jitters related to soaring inflation remain, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment and Securities.

** Elevated U.S. Treasury yields make bonds more attractive investments. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.65% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.34%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dipped 0.69%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 124.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,256.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 1.09% lower than its previous close at 1,242.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,256.0 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,255.4.

** The KOSPI lost 11.55% so far this year, and dropped 1.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 313.44 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 146.

** The won weakened 5.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.21 points to 104.92.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 8.4 basis points to 3.204%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 11.1 basis points to 3.514%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters