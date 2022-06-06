S.Korean shares drop as inflation woes, firmer U.S. yields weigh

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday with trade resuming after a long weekend, tracking losses in Wall Street, as worries about persistent inflation pushed U.S. bond yields higher. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 36.77 points, or 1.38%, at 2,633.88, as of 0314 GMT.

** U.S. shares fell while South Korean markets were on holidays so the Kospi is catching up on that, and jitters related to soaring inflation remain, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment and Securities.

** Elevated U.S. Treasury yields make bonds more attractive investments. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.65% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.34%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dipped 0.69%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 124.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,256.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 1.09% lower than its previous close at 1,242.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,256.0 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,255.4.

** The KOSPI lost 11.55% so far this year, and dropped 1.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 313.44 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 146.

** The won weakened 5.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.21 points to 104.92.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 8.4 basis points to 3.204%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 11.1 basis points to 3.514%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

