S.Korean shares drop as fears of pandemic fallout mount

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as Wall Street gains were offset by heightened concerns the coronavirus crisis will wreck more havoc on Asia's fourth-largest economy in the next quarter. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was down 4.24 points, or 0.22%, at 1,918.53, as of 0209 GMT. The index has fallen 12.70% so far this year.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 106.7 billion won ($86.98 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** From Italy to New Zealand, governments announced the easing of restrictions, while Britain said it was too early to relax them there. Meanwhile, New York state will not reopen for weeks.

** South Korea President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the pandemic will have a greater impact on the economy and that massive job losses are his primary concern.

** The country reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 10,752.

** The nation's exports were seen contracting at the sharpest pace in nearly 11 years in April as the coronavirus pandemic caused massive disruptions to global supply chains and economic activity, a poll showed on Tuesday. ** Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he has a good idea how Kim Jong Un is doing and hopes he is fine, after days of speculation over the North Korean leader's health.

** The won was quoted at 1,227.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.09% lower than its previous close at 1,226.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,226.7 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,226.1.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 644.95 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 348.

** The won lost 5.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.51.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 1.036%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 1.6 basis points to 1.590%. ($1 = 1,226.6900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

