S.Korean shares drop 2% as global virus cases surge

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped 2% on Thursday after global cases of the novel coronavirus surged, and the government proposed expanding its capital gains taxes. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI fell 43.54 points, or 2.01%, to 2,117.97 as of 0217 GMT.

** The World Health Organization expects the number of global COVID-19 cases to touch 10 million next week. Several U.S. states reported record jumps in new cases and Australia recorded the biggest daily rise in cases in two months.

** The sell-off of offshore investors increased after the news that the coronavirus infections surged in the United States, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** Denting sentiment further was a proposal by South Korea to expand its capital gains taxes to include more affluent stock investors with an aim to reduce inequality by levying more from the wealthy and less from general share trading.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 189.0 billion won ($156.61 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.67% lower at 1,207.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.1% at 1,206.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,206.3.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 0.819%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 1.355%. ($1 = 1,206.8200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

