S.Korean shares drop 1% on US rating downgrade; won weakens

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell nearly 1% on Wednesday in a risk-off mood as a downgrade on the U.S. government's credit rating by Fitch fuelled doubts about fiscal outlook for the world's largest economy.

** The Korean won weakened to a three-week low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 24.87 points, or 0.93%, at 2,642.20, as of 0211 GMT. The index looked poised to snap a four-session streak of gains, if trend holds.

** Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. government's top credit rating, a move that drew an angry response from the White House and surprised investors.

** South Korea's vice finance minister said authorities would step up monitoring of the foreign exchange market and take measures in case of increased volatility.

** The country's consumer inflation cooled more than expected in July to its slowest in 25 months, supporting market views that the monetary tightening cycle was over contrary to the central bank's hawkish rhetoric.

** "In 2011, there was a downgrade due to political risk. It is due to fiscal risk this time, which is worse," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.84% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 2.56% while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 1.62%.

** All other index heavyweights also declined, including automakers, online platform firms and biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Of the total 934 issues traded, 376 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers on the main board by a small margin of 6.7 billion won ($5.19 million).

** The won was quoted 0.57% lower at 1,291.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, trading at its weakest levels since July 13.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.12 point to 103.63.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 4.3 basis points to 3.689%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 7.2 basis points to 3.795%.

($1 = 1,291.2300 won)

