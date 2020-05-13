S.Korean shares drop 1% after U.S. Fed's sombre economic diagnosis

* KOSPI down, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell 1% on Thursday as sentiment soured after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned that the fallout from the pandemic may be worse than any downturn since World War II. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was down 20.52 points, or 1.06%, at 1,919.90, as of 0227 GMT.

** Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday issued his sober review of an economy slammed by a record pace of job losses and bracing for worse ahead as most U.S. states moved toward reopening from the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

** U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday the economy will be reopened slowly but he cautioned that waiting too long risked severe economic damage.

** Adding to investors' angst, a top World Health Organization official said the virus may never go away.

** Investors are concerned that recovery from the coronavirus fallout may be slower than expected, said DS Investment & Securities Na Jeong-hwan, adding that worries of a second wave of infections also dented sentiment.

** South Korea health authorities said they had no immediate plans to reinstate strict social distancing rules despite a fresh outbreak in Seoul. The country reported 29 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 10,991.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 228.4 billion won ($185.93 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,228.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.39% lower than its previous close at 1,223.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,228.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,227.3. ** The KOSPI lost 12.64% so far this year, but gained 15.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 465.45 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 160.

** The won lost 5.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.03 points to 112.06.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 2.4 basis points to 0.879%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.1 basis points to 1.381%. ($1 = 1,228.4000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

