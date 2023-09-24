News & Insights

S.Korean shares dip on central banks' outlook, higher oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

September 24, 2023 — 10:55 pm EDT

Written by Cynthia Kim and Youn Ah Moon for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday after higher oil prices weakened risk appetite and as investors weighed central banks' higher-for-longer stance on rates. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 19.09 points, or 0.76%, at 2,489.04 by 0223 GMT.

** Investors are weighing the Federal Reserve's outlook as well as uncertainties regarding a potential U.S. government shutdown regarding budget negotiations, said Cho Jun-kee, an analyst at SK Securities.

** Oil prices on Friday closed the week lower on profit-taking and as markets weighed supply concerns stemming from Russia's fuel export ban against demand woes from future rate hikes.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.3% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.7%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 4.18%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS shed 0.05% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS gained 1.37%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were down 0.72% and down 0.55%, respectively.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 209 shares advanced, while 680 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 147.9 billion won on the main board on Monday.

** The won was quoted at 1,334.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,336.8.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,334.8 per dollar, down 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,332.3.

** The KOSPI advanced 11.30% so far this year, but lost 3.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won weakened 5.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.05 point to 103.13.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 3.3 basis points to 3.859%, while the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 3.3 basis points to 3.982%.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

