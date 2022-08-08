S.Korean shares dip as dismal U.S. earnings stoke slowdown fears
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday after revenue warning from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp sparked concerns about tepid demand and outlook for economic growth. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI was down 5.36 points, or 0.21%, at 2,487.74, as of 0257 GMT.
** Disappointing earnings results from Nvidia ignited some
worries about demand for chips and overall tech products, said
Park Gwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
** Nvidia Corp
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.64% and peer SK Hynix dropped 1.77%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.67%.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 9.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,306.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform
** In offshore trading, the won
** The KOSPI dropped 16.45% so far this year, but gained 3.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 244.68 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 281.
** The won lost 9.0% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 3.137%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 3.167%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.