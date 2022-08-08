S.Korean shares dip as dismal U.S. earnings stoke slowdown fears

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday after revenue warning from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp sparked concerns about tepid demand and outlook for economic growth. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 5.36 points, or 0.21%, at 2,487.74, as of 0257 GMT.

** Disappointing earnings results from Nvidia ignited some worries about demand for chips and overall tech products, said Park Gwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Nvidia Corp on Monday warned its second-quarter revenue would drop by 19% from the prior quarter on weakness in its gaming business, sending the chip designer's shares down about 8%.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.64% and peer SK Hynix dropped 1.77%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.67%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 9.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,306.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , flat from its previous close at 1,306.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,306.8 per dollar, down 0.6% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,306.1.

** The KOSPI dropped 16.45% so far this year, but gained 3.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 244.68 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 281.

** The won lost 9.0% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 105.25.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 3.137%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 3.167%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

