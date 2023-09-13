S.Korean shares climb as US inflation data raises bets for Fed pause

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, with chipmakers and battery manufacturers leading the gains, as U.S. inflation data raised the probability that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged in September.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 20.20 points, or 0.8%, at 2,554.90 by 0209 GMT.

** U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 14 months in August as the cost of gasoline surged, although the annual rise in underlying inflation was the smallest in nearly two years, cementing expectations of a rate pause by the Fed.

** "Investors are placing more weight on slower core inflation, although it is difficult to say there is no risk factor at all," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Shares of chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.71%, while peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 1.01%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS jumped 2.73%, its parent LG Chem 051910.KS added 1.11%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS climbed 2.87% and 0.81%, respectively.

** Index heavyweights automakers, online platform companies and biopharmaceutical manufacturers were trading flat.

** Of the total 934 traded issues, 519 shares advanced, while 349 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 17.6 billion won ($13.25 million) on the main board so far on Thursday.

** The won was quoted at 1,327.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,330.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.03 point to 103.16.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.9 basis points to 3.842%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 3.2 basis points to 3.921%.

($1 = 1,327.8900 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

