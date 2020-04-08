S.Korean shares bounce back on pandemic slowdown, oil output cut hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares bounced back on Thursday from a near 1% loss in the previous session after Wall Street rallied hoping that the coronavirus pandemic had reached closer to a peak and that oil producers were closer to an agreement on output cuts. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 15.76 points, or 0.89%, to 1,823.24 as of 0308 GMT; it has lost 17.04% so far this year.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 96.3 billion won ($79.12 million) worth of shares on the main board, and set to extend the selloff to a 26th straight session.

** U.S. President said on Tuesday that the country might be getting to the top of the "curve" of the coronavirus outbreak, while the Governor of New York said on Wednesday the state’s efforts at social distancing are working to get the coronavirus outbreak under control.

** Crude futures rose on Thursday on expectations the world's largest oil producers would agree to cut production at a meeting later in the day.

** Stock prices gained on hopes for the coronavirus pandemic slowing down in the U.S. as well as oil producers agreeing on output cuts, said Lim Dong-min, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.

** South Korea's central bank kept the policy interest rate unchanged at record lows on Thursday, as expected, counting on last month's emergency easing to support the economy as it reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

** South Korea's finance minister on Thursday said the government expects mass adjustment in employment conditions of those at small businesses as their revenue dwindles due to the pandemic.

** South Korea reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 10,423.

** The won was quoted at 1,216.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.34% higher than its previous close at 1,220.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,217.0 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,215.6.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 111.59.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.8 basis points to 1.000%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.2 basis points to 1.498%. ($1 = 1,217.1700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Jihoon.Lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

