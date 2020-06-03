S.Korean prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung heir

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they had requested an arrest warrant against Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee and two former company executives as part of an investigation into a controversial 2015 merger and alleged accounting fraud.

Prosecutors said the warrant was sought on suspicions of stock price manipulation and perjury, among other offences.

Samsung did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters.

