S.Korean mobility firm Socar expects planned IPO to raise at least $119 mln

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - South Korean mobility platform Socar Inc said on Friday its planned IPO is expected to raise at least 155 billion won ($119 million) at the low end of an indicative price range.

It expects to offer 4.6 million new shares in an indicative range of 34,000 to 45,000 won per share, it said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,298.2600 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.