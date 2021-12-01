S.Korean inflation hits decade high, boosting rate hike views

By Cynthia Kim

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a decade high in November, remaining above the central bank's 2% target for an eighth straight month and boosting the case for another interest rate hike next month.

November consumer prices jumped 3.7% from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, hitting the fastest growth since December 2011 and up from 3.2% rise in October.

That beat a 3.1% increase tipped by analysts in a Reuters survey.

Stronger inflationary pressure is fanning views the Bank of Korea could raise interest rates at its next policy meeting on Jan. 14, as the upward tick of prices proves to be more than transitory.

Last week, the BOK raised interest rates for the second time since the pandemic began and revised up its inflation outlook to 2.0% for next year, leaving the door open for further policy tightening.

Thursday's headline inflation reading was lifted by a 35.5% surge in petroleum prices from a year earlier, and a 15% spike in livestock prices.

November core CPI, which excludes food and fuel, rose 1.9% from a year earlier after a 2.4% rise in October.

Month-on-month inflation rose 0.4%, handily beating a 0.2% decline tipped in the survey.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.