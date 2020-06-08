S.Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an arrest warrant request for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee after prosecutors accused him of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, the court spokesperson said in a statement.

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an arrest warrant request for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee after prosecutors accused him of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, the court spokesperson said in a statement.

Prosecutors on Thursday asked the court to issue an arrest warrant against Lee, culminating their probe into the controversial merger of two Samsung affiliates that they said facilitated Lee taking greater control over the group.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters