S.Korean companies begin COVID-19 vaccine trials -Yonhap

Hyonhee Shin Reuters
SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Five South Korean companies have launched clinical trials for their coronavirus vaccines, aiming to enter the third phase of trials in the second half of this year, the health ministry said on Monday.

The five are SK Bioscience Co 302440.KS, EuBiologics Co 206650.KQ, Cellid Co 299660.KQ, Genexine Inc 095700.KQ and GeneOne Life Science 011000.KS.

The government plans to provide 68.7 billion won ($61.1 million) to support the companies' vaccine development, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that SK Bioscience will be able to begin manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines developed by Novavax Inc NVAX.O as early as June, which it said would ease any potential supply shortages in the face of global production delays.

The U.S. drugmaker signed a licence agreement with SK Bioscience to produce 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for South Korea.

