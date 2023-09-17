News & Insights

US Markets
NFLX

S.Korean broadband firm says it is ending all disputes with Netflix

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 17, 2023 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

Adds comments and details from statement in paragraphs 2-3

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband said on Monday it is ending all disputes with Netflix Inc NFLX.O, after the firms engaged in lawsuits on whether Netflix must pay for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work.

SK Broadband and parent SK Telecom 017670.KS announced in a joint statement with Netflix that they had agreed on a partnership to release joint products and seek ways to use artificial intelligence (AI) products being developed by SK.

"Moving forward, SK Broadband and Netflix will end all disputes with the signing of today’s partnership, and collaborate as partners for the future," the statement said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.