S.Korean battery makers' shares fall after Volkswagen's EV battery plans

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Shares in South Korean battery makers fell on Tuesday after Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE announced on Monday plans to have a new unified prismatic battery cell from 2023, which could impact its current suppliers.

Shares in LG Chem 051910.KS, whose unit LG Energy Solution makes batteries for Volkswagen, and SK Innovation 096770.KS, fell as much as 5.8% and 5.3% respectively in morning trade, compared to a 0.32% rise in the wider market .KS11.

The two companies make pouch-type batteries for Volkswagen, which the automaker has said it will gradually shift away from.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.