S.Korea wins $2.25 bln order to build nuclear power plants in Egypt

SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia's Atomstroyexport (ASE) has subcontracted to South Korea's nuclear power operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power a deal worth about 3 trillion won ($2.25 billion) to provide materials and help to build four plants in Egypt, Korea's industry ministry said on Thursday.

Egypt's nuclear power authority originally awarded the project to build four 1,200 megawatt-level nuclear reactors in El Dabaa, Egypt, to ASE, the ministry said in a statement.

Since the election this year of President Yoon Suk-yeol, who pledged to revive the country's nuclear power industry, South Korea has stepped up efforts to win overseas nuclear power plant orders.

It is also seeking potential orders from Poland and the Czech Republic, the ministry said.

($1 = 1,334.6700 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

