S.Korea wins $199 mln order for nuclear power facility in Romania

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's state-backed Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) won a 260 billion won ($199.33 million) order to build a tritium removal facility for nuclear power generation in Romania, South Korea's industry ministry said on Tuesday.

This is the second nuclear power plant-related order South Korea has won since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office last year on a pledge to revive the country's nuclear energy industry.

The facility will capture and store tritium, a radioactive material, from the reactor in Cernavoda nuclear power station in Romania for the plant's safety and continued use.

South Korea has set its sights on winning about 5 trillion won ($3.83 billion) in overseas orders for nuclear power plant facilities by 2027, the ministry said.

($1 = 1,304.3800 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.