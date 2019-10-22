US Markets

S.Korea warns against "grave threat" from liquid e-cigarettes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

South Korea's health minister on Wednesday "strongly advised" the public to stop using liquid e-cigarettes as growing health concerns fuel a global backlash against vaping.

Adds details, quote, reaction from Juul

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's health minister on Wednesday "strongly advised" the public to stop using liquid e-cigarettes as growing health concerns fuel a global backlash against vaping.

Countries around the world have been pulling electronic cigarette products from markets and restricting advertising as vaping faces increased scrutiny.

"The current situation is considered as a grave threat to public health," South Korea's health minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing, citing cases of lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use in the United States.

Park said the government would expedite its own studies to determine if there was a scientific basis to ban sales of liquid e-cigarettes.

U.S. health officials have so far reported 33 deaths and 1,479 confirmed and probable cases from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping.

A pneumonia case of a South Korean e-cigarette user was reported this month, the health ministry said.

The United States has announced plans to remove flavoured e-cigarettes from stores, citing alarming growth in teenage use of the products

India also discontinued the sale of e-cigarettes in September.

South Korea's health ministry also vowed to tighten regulations on vaping products such as strengthening customs procedures for imported liquid of e-cigarettes.

Following the government's decision, the Korea office of U.S. e-cigarette maker Juul Labs said in a statement their products had no harmful substances. Juul began sales in South Korea in May.

E-cigarettes - both liquid and the heat-not-burn types - are widely available in South Korea, accounting for 13% of its tobacco market by sales as of June, according to government data.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Ju-min Park and Lincoln Feast.)

((Sangmi.Cha@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5646; Reuters Messaging: sangmi.cha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular