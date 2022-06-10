S.Korea truckers strike hits shipments from POSCO steel plants

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's POSCO 005490.KS said on Friday all overland transport of steel products from its plants in Pohang and Gwangyang has been suspended due to an ongoing truckers' strike in the country.

The South Korean steelmaking giant said it has been unable to ship about 35,000 tonnes of steel products per day from the two plants since the strike began earlier this week.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; editing by Jason Neely)

