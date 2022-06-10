S.Korea truckers strike hits shipments from POSCO steel plants

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's POSCO said on Friday all overland transport of steel products from its plants in Pohang and Gwangyang has been suspended due to an ongoing truckers' strike in the country.

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's POSCO 005490.KS said on Friday all overland transport of steel products from its plants in Pohang and Gwangyang has been suspended due to an ongoing truckers' strike in the country.

The South Korean steelmaking giant said it has been unable to ship about 35,000 tonnes of steel products per day from the two plants since the strike began earlier this week.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; editing by Jason Neely)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters