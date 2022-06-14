S.Korea trucker union, transport ministry to resume talks -union official

Contributors
Byungwook Kim Reuters
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YONHAP NEWS AGENCY

South Korea's truckers union and transport ministry plan to resume talks at 8 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Tuesday, an official at the trucker union told Reuters.

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's truckers union and transport ministry plan to resume talks at 8 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Tuesday, an official at the trucker union told Reuters.

The truckers' union, which is protesting against soaring fuel prices and demanding guarantees of minimum pay, vowed to continue the strike after four rounds of talks with the government failed to find a resolution.

(Reporting by Byungwook Kim and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters