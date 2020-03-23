S.Korea to unveil measures to ease credit, equity market jitters on Tuesday

Cynthia Kim Reuters
Hyonhee Shin Reuters
Published

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - South Korea will unveil details of crisis funds it is preparing to put a floor under crashing bond and stock markets on Tuesday as the coronavirus roils global financial markets.

The measures will include setting up of funds to buy corporate bonds to help companies facing a credit crunch, and steps to boost short-term money market liquidity, the presidential office said.

South Korea on March 19 pledged 50 trillion won ($39 billion) in emergency financing for small businesses and other stimulus measures.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

