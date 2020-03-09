S.Korea to tighten stock short-selling rules starting Wednesday

By Cynthia Kim and Joori Roh

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea will temporarily tighten short-selling rules on stocks starting Wednesday after the coronavirus outbreak pushed the nation's equities to the brink of a bear market, the finance ministry said.

Seoul shares plunged more than 4% on Monday, bond yields tumbled and the oil price sank as the virus outbreak spooked markets worldwide, driving investors into safer assets.

Foreigners net sold 1.313 trillion won ($1.1 billion) worth of shares on the main board, the biggest on record, preliminary data from the Korea Exchange shows.

"(The government) will temporarily lower the bar for tighter regulations to kick in regarding short selling of stocks for three months, and apply (relevant) transactions bans for a longer period of time," the finance ministry said in a statement without elaborating.

Details of the regulations would be released when onshore markets close at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Tuesday, it added.

Tighter rules on short-selling of stocks are among a series of steps Asia's fourth-largest economy is taking to counter the coronavirus impact on its stock market, after drawing up a supplementary budget worth 11.7 trillion won ($9.7 billion).

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom vowed to deploy additional market stabilising measures to curb speculation if needed, according to a separate statement released after a policy meeting in Seoul.

Kim said the government would be "all out" to contain market volatility and would take measures if herd-like behaviours were seen in the currency market.

($1 = 1,200.6200 won)

