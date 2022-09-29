S.Korea to sell 9 trillion won of T-bonds in Oct

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell nine trillion won ($6.25 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in October, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Below are auction details released by the ministry:
DATE
TENOR
AMOUNT
Oct 4
30 years
2.30 trln won
Oct 7
10 years (inflation-linked)
0.10 trln won
Oct 11
3 years
1.30 trln won
Oct 12
2 years
1.30 trln won
Oct 14
50 years
0.30 trln won
Oct 17
10 years
1.70 trln won
Oct 24
5 years
1.40 trln won
Oct 25
20 years
0.60 trln won
($1 = 1,439.6800 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com))
