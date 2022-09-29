S.Korea to sell 9 trillion won of T-bonds in Oct

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell nine trillion won ($6.25 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in October, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Below are auction details released by the ministry:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

Oct 4

30 years

2.30 trln won

Oct 7

10 years (inflation-linked)

0.10 trln won

Oct 11

3 years

1.30 trln won

Oct 12

2 years

1.30 trln won

Oct 14

50 years

0.30 trln won

Oct 17

10 years

1.70 trln won

Oct 24

5 years

1.40 trln won

Oct 25

20 years

0.60 trln won

($1 = 1,439.6800 won)

